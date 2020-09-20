Gossip

  / domingo 20 de septiembre de 2020

Ellos son los nominados en premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

Los premios se entregarán hoy en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del coronavirus

Foto: AFP

AFP

Ellos los nominados a las principales categorías de los 72° premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.

Mejor serie dramática

  • "Better Call Saul"
  • "The Crown"
  • "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • "Killing Eve"
  • "The Mandalorian"
  • "Ozark"
  • "Stranger Things"
  • "Succession"

En esta temporada, una feria de los ochenta será una de las locaciones principales para las aventuras de este grupo de amigos / Cortesía

Mejor comedia

  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
  • "Dead to Me"
  • "The Good Place"
  • "Insecure"
  • "The Kominsky Method"
  • "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • "Schitt's Creek"
  • "What We Do In the Shadows"

Mejor actor dramático

  • Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
  • Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
  • Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
  • Brian Cox, "Succession"
  • Billy Porter, "Pose"
  • Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actriz dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
  • Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
  • Laura Linney, "Ozark"
  • Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
  • Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
  • Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
  • Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
  • Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
  • Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
  • Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Issa Rae, "Insecure"
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Foto: EFE

Mejor actor secundario de serie dramática

  • Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
  • Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
  • Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
  • Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
  • Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Mejor actriz secundaria de serie dramática

  • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
  • Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
  • Julia Garner, "Ozark"
  • Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
  • Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
  • Sarah Snook, "Succession"
  • Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
  • Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Laura Dern / Reuters

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

  • Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"
  • Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
  • Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"
  • Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Foto: AFP

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

  • Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
  • Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
  • Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"
  • Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"
  • Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor miniserie

  • "Little Fires Everywhere"
  • "Mrs America"
  • "Unbelievable"
  • "Unorthodox"
  • "Watchmen"

Watchmen / Cortsía | HBO

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"
  • Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"
  • Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
  • Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
  • Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Jeremy Irons y Berenice Bejo desfilaron por la alfombra inaugural / EFE

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"
  • Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
  • Regina King, "Watchmen"
  • Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"
  • Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

En 2018 la actriz fue la presidenta del jurado de la 71 edición del Festival de Cannes / Festival de Cannes

Programas con más nominaciones

  • "Watchmen" - 26
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20
  • "Ozark" - 18
  • "Succession" - 18
  • "The Mandalorian" - 15
  • "Schitt's Creek" - 15
  • "Saturday Night Live" - 15
  • "The Crown" - 13

Foto: @watchmen

Plataformas con más nominaciones

  • Netflix: 160
  • HBO: 107
  • NBC: 47
  • ABC: 36
  • FX: 33

Foto: Netflix

