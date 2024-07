Army tienes una cita el 8 de agosto con Jimin y Jung Kook ¿De qué se trata?

<Are You Sure?!> Season Poster (Summer ver.) 🛶 <이게 맞아?!> 시즌 포스터 공개! 🗓️ Aug 8, exclusively on Disney+ #AreYouSure #이게맞아 #지민x정국 #JiminxJungKook pic.twitter.com/gqzFeTkM40

Get ready for an adventure with #Jimin and #JungKook! Follow the dynamic duo as they travel around the world in #AreYouSure, streaming August 8 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TMyAGD3hc4